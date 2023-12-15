RNC appealing for public assistance with fire investigation

The RNC is investigating a fire in Corner Brook. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, just after midnight, emergency personnel responded to a fire on Batstone’s Road in Corner Brook. A home sustained extensive damages as a result of the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the RNC is appealing to the public for any witnesses and video footage in the area between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 2:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Specifically, any dash-camera footage from the Humber Heights area around the time of the event.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist investigators to contact RNC Corner Brook at 709-637-4100. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

