RNC advising public of large police presence in Mount Pearl

There has been a large police presence on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl since late Sunday night into this morning.

RNC has advised the public of this presence via social media.

We have a large Police presence on Riverview Ave in @Mount_Pearl . The situation has just been resolved. We will continue to be in area for the next hour. We ask the public to avoid the area while we conduct our Investigation. There are no injuries reported. — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) August 6, 2023

It is unsure at this time what the RNC are investigating on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl but they say “The situation has just been resolved. We will continue to be in the area for the next hour. We ask the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation.”

RNC say there are no immediate concerns for the public safety at this time.

NTV News will provide updates to the situation once they become available.