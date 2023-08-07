News

RNC advising public of large police presence in Mount Pearl

Posted: August 7, 2023 7:45 am |
By Marykate O'Neill


There has been a large police presence on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl since late Sunday night into this morning.

RNC has advised the public of this presence via social media.

It is unsure at this time what the RNC are investigating on Riverview Avenue in Mount Pearl but they say “The situation has just been resolved. We will continue to be in the area for the next hour. We ask the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation.”

RNC say there are no immediate concerns for the public safety at this time.

NTV News will provide updates to the situation once they become available.

