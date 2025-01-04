RNC advising of organized gasoline theft operation

The RNC has charged a man in connection with a string of gasoline thefts.

A 38-year-old male from Portugal Cove-St. Philips has been charged in connection with significant thefts of gasoline from gas stations on the Northeast Avalon from Nov. 8 to Dec. 24 that involved the use of stolen vehicles and/or false license plates. The accused is facing dozens of charges for the theft of thousands of dollars in gasoline.

The investigation is ongoing with further charges and arrests anticipated.

The RNC is seeking any information related to this activity. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.