It’s a step back in time and a treasure trove of footage for Generation X. A St. John’s photographer who used his father’s camcorder to capture his youth is now digitizing that video 40 years later. Ritche Perez’s old high-8 and VHS footage is a masterful look at the past, and a nostalgic view of what many remember as a simpler time. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.

