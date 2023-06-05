Rio Tinto to temporarily idle operations in Labrador West because of fires

A fire in the north shore area of Quebec has shuttered some access between parts of the Labrador Quebec border and has caused Rio Tinto to temporarily idle operations in Labrador City.

Forest Fires have severed connections in Labrador West, forcing Rio Tinto IOC to close its rail access to the mining corridor. The town of Sept-Iles hosted a news conference earlier today and said much of the management of the fire is fluid as conditions change. Members of The Canadian Armed Forces have arrived to support those firefighting operations as a state of emergency was called for Sept-Iles. A spokesperson for Rio Tinto tells NTV News the railway will remain suspended until this coming Friday and will be re-assessed throughout the week. Route 389 has opened and closed through various times in the past few days.