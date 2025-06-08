Rick Mercer touring Canada in long-awaited stand-up comedy tour

Rick Mercer’s Stand-Up for Canada Comedy Tour is described as a night of laughter, connection, and unapologetically Canadian comedy. This fall, the iconic comedian leads a coast-to-coast tour spotlighting homegrown talent and delivering a night of laughter, and national pride. Tickets can be purchased at rickmercer.com.

Kicking off Sept. 11 in Saskatoon, and wrapping Oct. 19 in his hometown St. John’s, the tour will stop in 21 cities nationwide, bringing together audiences for an unforgettable night of comedy.

At a time when the country needs it most, Mercer is ready to bring Canadians together with his signature wit, political commentary, and unifying voice — making this tour a must-see celebration of Canadian comedy and culture.

Mercer is a Canadian comedian, television personality, political satirist and author. He is best known for his work on the television comedy shows This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Made In Canada and Rick Mercer Report. He is the author of four books all of which have been national best sellers. Mercer has received nearly 30 Gemini Awards and Canadian Screen awards for his work on television. His CBC Television special Talking To Americans remains the highest rated Canadian comedy special ever with 2.7 million viewers.

He holds Honorary Doctorates from Memorial University, Laurentian University, University of British Columbia, McMaster University, Bishop’s University, Brock University and the University of Guelph. In 2014, he received Honorary Doctorates from the Royal Military Academy and from University of Western Ontario and York University.

He is a recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for lifetime achievement and in 2014 was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Rick Mercer’s Stand-Up for Canada Comedy Tour

September 11, 2025 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place

September 12, 2025 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

September 13, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 14, 2025 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 17, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

September 18, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

September 19, 2025 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre

September 20, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

September 21, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

September 23, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Kingston Grand Theatre

September 25, 2025 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

September 27, 2025 – Ottawa, ON – Southam Hall at National Arts Centre

September 28, 2025 – Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

October 1, 2025 – London, ON – Centennial Hall

October 2, 2025 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

October 3, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 4, 2025 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

October 15, 2025 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick, Molson Canadian Centre

October 16, 2025 – Charlottetown, PEI – Sobey Family Theatre, Confederation Centre of the Arts

October 17, 2025 – Saint John, NB – Imperial Theatre

October 18, 2025 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

October 19, 2025 – St. John’s, NL – Arts & Culture Centre