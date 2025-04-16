Resource enforcement officers investigating poaching incident on Gander Bay Road

Resource Enforcement Officers with the Gander Detachment responded to a report of an illegally poached moose on the Gander Bay Road near Muddy Gullies Access Road last Sunday morning.

Officers found the entrails and head of an adult female moose.

The moose is believed to have been killed on Saturday evening or early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gander Detachment at (709) 256-1293. Suspected illegal activities related to natural resources can also be reported by calling 1-877-820-0999 anonymously or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.