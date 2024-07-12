Resource Enforcement Division Seeking Public Assistance on Moose Poaching Incident in Labrador

The Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is seeking information related to a moose poaching and wastage incident that occurred two kilometres west of the Ashuanipi River in Labrador West.

Earlier this month, officers initiated an investigation after an adult bull moose was left on a bog approximately 150 metres from the Trans-Labrador Highway.

The bull moose was shot, with only the antlers removed.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact the Resource Enforcement Division’s Wabush Detachment at 709-944-4887.