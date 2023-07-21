Residents warned about fraudulent website

The province is advising the public of a fraudulent illegal website that claims to offer provincial driver’s licences in five business days, for a fee.

However, a valid driver’s licence can only be obtained from a Motor Registration office, and these illegal products would not be consistent with the high-level security features on a valid Newfoundland and Labrador driver’s licence.

Residents are reminded to never share personal or financial information on an unknown or unsecure website. Take time to confirm a website is legitimate by checking reviews and consumer feedback, and be aware of any website requesting more information than you feel comfortable sharing.

Anyone who may have concerns or who receives a suspicious communication should immediately report it to local police.