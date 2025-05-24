Residents reminded not to handle, feed or relocate wildlife

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is reminding the public to leave wild animals or birds undisturbed in their natural habitat.

This includes animals that are dead, injured, sick or newborn wildlife, or wildlife thought to be abandoned or orphaned.

Handling, feeding or relocating wildlife may cause an animal to become habituated to humans and incapable of returning to the wild. In many situations, an animal’s parent may be nearby, and any perceived threat to offspring could cause distress or abandonment.

Wild animals can be dangerous and unpredictable when approached and may carry transmissible diseases such as avian influenza, rabies, or canine distemper, which could pose health and safety threats to people or pets.

Concerns about wildlife should be reported to the nearest Forest Management District Office.