Residents protest livestock removal orders in Summerford

Protests were held in the community of Summerford Thursday morning, where council is under pressure to reverse a decision to order the removal of livestock.

Three separate orders have been made to remove livestock and the supporting structures. Residents say the decision isn’t fair, and all three have filed appeals with the Department of Municipal Affairs. Frank Brown says his family has had livestock here for more than a century. Julia Hawkins is a former councillor who says if she is ordered to remove her barn, she will also have to relocate her pony. Organizers of the protest say the council office was not opened on Thursday morning, but this is only the beginning. They plan on being back first thing on Friday.