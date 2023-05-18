Post Views: 48
News

Residents protest livestock removal orders in Summerford

By Colleen Lewis May 18, 2023

Protests were held in the community of Summerford Thursday morning, where council is under pressure to reverse a decision to order the removal of livestock.

Three separate orders have been made to remove livestock and the supporting structures. Residents say the decision isn’t fair, and all three have filed appeals with the Department of Municipal Affairs. Frank Brown says his family has had livestock here for more than a century. Julia Hawkins is a former councillor who says if she is ordered to remove her barn, she will also have to relocate her pony. Organizers of the protest say the council office was not opened on Thursday morning, but this is only the beginning. They plan on being back first thing on Friday.

Post Views: 48



video
play-sharp-fill

Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
Scroll to top