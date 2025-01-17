Residents Encouraged to Complete Policing Survey

The Policing Transformation Working Group is reminding residents about the opportunity to take a survey to help shape the future of policing services in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The survey will be available until January 22.

This survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and all responses are anonymous.

The survey was developed as a part of public engagement efforts to hear from Newfoundlanders and Labradorians about policing services in the province. The survey is administered by Quality of Care NL.