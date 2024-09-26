Residents displaced as fire damages Kilbride home

A home in Kilbride was damaged by fire late Thursday evening, displacing at least two people.

At about 8:45 p.m. crews were called to the home, on Long Beach Street, following calls of smoke coming from the dwelling. Firefighters arrived to what they first thought was an attic fire, however upon entry into the home they discovered fire in the basement.

Robin Barrett, Acting Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD), said crews found fire around an air exchange unit. Smoke had traveled through the air vent system of the home, filling the entire house with smoke. Despite the fact that crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, the immediate area of the home sustained considerable damage. The remainder of the home experienced smoke damage.

Two people and two pets, a cat and a dog, were able to escape the home unharmed. They are displaced, and the Canadian Red Cross was contacted for assistance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A portion of Long Beach Street in Kilbride was closed as crews fought a house fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Crews made quick work of a fire in Kilbride late Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)