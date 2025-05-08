At least 30 structures destroyed after wildfire burns through Adam’s Cove

Residents continue to hold vigil the morning after a wildfire burned homes in Adam’s Cove, triggering road closures, evacuations and a state of emergency.
Fire officials on scene Thursday morning have confirmed at least 15 homes, and 15 sheds have been destroyed by the wildfire that swept the community.
“It’s 6:03. We’ve been up all night holding vigil on the fire,” Gerry Rogers posted on Facebook. “Firefighters have been up all night. Town councillors and volunteers have been on the go all night taking care of folks here in Town of Small Point, Broad Cove, Blackhead, Adam’s Cove. The RCMP have been at it all night watching for us, being ready to help the rest of us evacuate if necessary.
“And now we are waiting…. Waiting for the sound of the water bombers returning.”
A state of emergency remains in effect in the area with centres open for people who need shelter.
“For those people of the Western Bay side of the fire, Cabot Academy is also open if you need a place to go,” the town posted on Facebook.
The RCMP say roads in the area remain closed.
“Update (7:20 a.m.): RCMP advises motorists that Route 70 from Adam’s Cove to Western Bay is still closed due to the fire. The public is asked to avoid the area,” police posted on X.
For those who have evacuated and cannot return to their homes, centers have been set up at the following locations: Persalvic Elementary School at 410 Hwy E in Victoria and AYLA Building on Critches Road in Lower Island Cove. Due to public safety concerns and ongoing suppression efforts, residents are advised to stay away from the evacuated area until the area is deemed safe to return by town officials.
Salem Community Centre in Small Point is also open and they urge anyone affected or in need of assistance to drop by.