Residents no longer asked to shelter in place as three taken into custody after weapons offence

The RNC is responding to a reported weapons offence in the area of Golf Avenue in St. John’s.
Three people could be seen being taken into custody as police had their weapons drawn Wednesday morning. Residents of the area bordered by Golf Avenue, Rickett’s Road, St. Clare Avenue, and Army Street had been asked to shelter in place, but that order has since been lifted.
The RNC says there will continue to be a police presence in the area. More information will be provided as the investigation progresses.