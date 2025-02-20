Request for Proposals Issued for Substance Use Treatment Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has issued a request for proposals for a technical advisor to guide the Provincial Government on the planning and design of the substance use treatment centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The 10-bed centre will improve access to services for individuals seeking withdrawal management, substance use rehabilitation and recovery services closer to home, reducing the stress on clients and caregivers of travelling outside the zone for services.

The centre will deliver culturally appropriate care and will include 10 beds providing services for withdrawal management, rehabilitation and recovery/sober living, an opioid dependency treatment hub, a managed alcohol program hub, community/day programming, including group space, and peer support.

The successful proponent will be required to develop an RFP package for a leased space that meets the needs of the developed concept design, oversee commissioning services, and provide contract administration services throughout the design, construction, and commissioning stage of the project.