Reports of violence, weapons at field parties over long weekend

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to violent incidents at multiple unsupervised field parties during the long weekend.

The RNC received reports of safety concerns from adjacent residents who cited concerns related to traffic, unsupervised fires, off-road vehicle activity, and underage drinking. Reports of violence were also made by party attendees and parents.

On Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of multiple assaults at a field party held in a wooded area adjacent to the Torbay Bypass Road in Torbay. Responding officers were informed of the potential presence of weapons including bear spray and a firearm. One young person was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Just before 10:15 p.m. on Sunday (May 18) the RNC responded to a report of a firearm offence at field party in Logy Bay – Middle Cove – Outer Cove. Responding officers were met with non-compliance and no additional information was gathered from a group of youth in the area.

Shortly after midnight, Monday (May 19), patrol officers responded to a report of a weapons offence in progress at a field party in the area of Goulds. Responding officers were informed that multiple youth had arrived with weapons, and several young people had been subject to bear spray. An ambulance was requested to attend the area to assist the affected youth.

No arrests have been made, and at this time there is no information to suggest the incidents are connected. Investigators are appealing to the public for any information to help identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 709-729-8000. To report anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.