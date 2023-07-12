Report highlights another serious issue with Muskrat Falls project

The Muskrat Falls project, now with a price tag of $13.5 billion, has hit another snag. According to a Liberty Consulting Group report, one of the generating units at the hydroelectric dam has to be dismantled to undergo significant repairs. The cost and timelines are uncertain, according to a report submitted to the public utilities board last month.

Liberty Consulting says ongoing “vibration issues” affecting unit 2 have been reported since 2021, and that annual maintenance earlier this year indicated parts of the unit were damaged which could lead to potential cracks in the metal.

In a statement to NTV News, NL Hydro says they are working closely with the contractor to address the issues and minimize the length of any required equipment outages. They added the majority of the costs will be covered through the contractor’s construction insurance. NL Hydro said they don’t anticipate any impact on their ability to supply its customers. once repair work commences, the utlility says they plan to ensure there are no supply issues for meeting customer demand.