The Exploits River Bridge, located on the Granite Lake forest access road, will be undergoing scheduled repairs from Monday to Friday, Sept. 25-29. The bridge is located 6.5 kilometres from Millertown, south of the Beothuk Lake Dam. Traffic delays of up to several hours at a time can be expected while repairs are ongoing.

For further information, contact the Springdale Forest Management District Office at 709-673-3821.