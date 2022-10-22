Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Nizar Ladha dies at age 80

A longtime mental health advocate and psychiatrist in the province, Dr. Nizar Ladha, has passed away.

Dr. Ladha died unexpectedly at the age of 80 this week while on vacation in Egypt with his wife. This weekend Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Health Tom Osborne shared their condolences with the family and friends of the doctor. In a statement, the premier said Dr. Ladha’s contributions to mental health in Newfoundland and Labrador are immense, calling him was an integral part of the psychiatric team at the Waterford Hospital, as well as Eastern Health, having practised forensic and general psychiatry since 1974.

Dr. Ladha also served as-vice chair on the advisory council on mental health and addictions for more than a decade.