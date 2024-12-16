Renegade Liberal MP Ken McDonald shocked by Chrystia Freeland’s resignation from cabinet

Avalon MP Ken McDonald said he was extremely surprised to hear the news of both Chrystia Freeland resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, as well as Housing Minister Sean Fraser announcing he will not be running in the next federal election.

McDonald says it will be very difficult to replace both Freeland and Fraser. He was surprised by the news because he says it was only last week that both were answering questions in the House of Commons, seemingly in full support of Trudeau.

McDonald was one of about two dozen Liberal MPs who signed a letter this fall calling on Trudeau to resign.

When asked if he still has confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, McDonald said: “Right now I would say yes. I’ve always said if the Prime Minister decides to leave, it’s his decision.”