Reminder to Call 911 to Access Emergency Ambulance Services

NL Health Services reminds the public that, effective Feb. 19, citizens of communities served by the Town of Old Perlican Ambulance Service are directed to call 911 for an ambulance in a medical emergency. The local phone number at the Dr. A. A. Wilkinson Memorial Health Centre in Old Perlican will direct callers to hang up and call 911 for emergencyambulance services.

When individuals call 911 for an ambulance in an emergency, they are connected to their local ambulance services. 911 is an easy number to remember in emergency situations and is the fastest way to get help in any emergency.

Over the next year, NL Health Services says it will continue to work with communities to promote the use of 911 for emergencies and to move away from using local phone numbers to access emergency ambulance services.