Reminder to Call 911 to Access Ambulance Services in Old Perlican

Residents who live in the communities served by the Town of Old Perlican Ambulance Service are being reminded to call 911 for an ambulance.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services reminds the public that, effective February 19, the local phone number at the Dr. A. A. Wilkinson Memorial Health Centre in Old Perlican will direct callers to hang up and call 911 for emergency ambulance services.

Over the next year, NL Health Services will continue to work with communities to promote the use of 911 for emergencies.