Remembrance Day’s weather looks quiet across the Province. Wind speeds will be lower than the last couple of days, and skies look to be sunny, to mostly sunny, across the board for most of the day. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above freezing on the Island and a couple of ticks below freezing in the Big Land.
Clouds will be on the increase later today as the first in a series of low-pressure centers approach the Province. This is going to set the stage for a very rainy week after today. In fact, after today we are looking at chances for rain every day this week for eastern Newfoundland. Central and western areas will see a chance of snow, ice and rain Wednesday before likely changing to rain Thursday. Labrador looks to remain dry for much of the week, but it does appear as a messy system may move in for the weekend.
Current forecasts indicate rainfall amounts may be in the 50 to 100 mm range over eastern regions between late Monday and this week, or early next weekend. While that rain will fall over a long period, limiting the flood threat, it still means we are not in for the nicest of weeks.
NTV’S Ryan Harding will have your forecast this evening on NTV starting at 5:30 PM!