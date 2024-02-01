News

Remembering Rick Boland

Posted: February 1, 2024 7:37 pm
By Bailey Howard


Well-known actor, writer, director and legend in the province’s theatre community, Rick Boland passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70. 

NTV’s Bailey Howard takes us on a look back at his career and the legacy he leaves behind. 

