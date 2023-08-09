Registration for MedQuest Virtual with Memorial University now open

High school students interested in learning more about careers in health can now register for MedQuest Virtual.

MedQuest Virtual is a career-oriented online event for Newfoundland and Labrador students in Grades 10-12.

Youth will be introduced to many health professions, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, human kinetics and recreation, social work and psychology.

Hosted by the Faculty of Medicine and organized by the Office of Professional and Educational Development, participants will explore examples of career paths, hear about a typical day in the life of a learner in health sciences programs and more.



When: Tuesday, Aug. 22

Time: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Online via WebEx. Learners will be emailed a WebEx link to participate.

Cost (including taxes): $22.99



Registration for MedQuest Virtual is now open.