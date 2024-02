The Registered Nurses’ Union will be holding a public rally tomorrow to call for an investigation into the use of private agencies to deliver public healthcare.

The public rally will protest the privatization of healthcare and calling on the Auditor General to investigate the “massive amounts of dollars being poured into the pockets of private businesses who are only concerned with maximizing their profits.”

The rally will be taking place at 12:00 p.m. on the steps of Confederation Building.