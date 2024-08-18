Reflections: Churchill Falls

Jim Furlong reflects on the 1969 Churchill Falls contract.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Reflections: Sprung GreenhouseBy Web Team — August 11, 2024
Jim Furlong reflects on the failed Sprung Greenhouse project.Post Views: 215
-
Reflections: Ticker Tape MemoriesBy Web Team — August 4, 2024
Jim Furlong reflects on the invention of a machine that changed stock markets forever.Post Views: 216
-
Reflections: Looking back at 1957By Web Team — July 28, 2024
Jim Furlong reflects on the news of 1957.Post Views: 275