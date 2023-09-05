Reef’s Harbour man crashes vehicle, refuses to provide breath sample and assaults police officer

A 78-year-old man faces a number of criminal charges after crashing his vehicle on Route 430 near Reef’s Harbour on August 31, 2023.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Port Saunders RCMP received a report of a crash. Officers patrolled the area and located a vehicle off the roadway in a ditch. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was located uninjured inside the car and showed signs of impairment. He failed to provide roadside breath samples, resisted arrest and assaulted one of the police officers.

The man was later released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of refusing to provide a breath sample, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.