Recruitment efforts lead to increase in internationally educated nurses

Over 200 internationally educated nurses have been recruited since 2022 and, according to NL Health Services, are working in various health-care facilities throughout the province. In addition, more than 600 internationally educated nurses are currently being recruited through ongoing initiatives.

Of the over 200 individuals recruited to date:

59 have received their registered nurse (RN) credentials;

17 have received their licenced practical nurse (LPN) credentials;

37 others are in progress of receiving their RN credentials.

Many of these internationally educated nurses are currently working in long-term care and acute care facilities, providing safe and quality care for patients, residents and their families throughout the province.

“I am really looking forward to applying all the knowledge that I have learned and contributing that knowledge to health care here in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Fenny Catolico, an internationally educated nurse working with NL Health Services, Central Zone.

NL Health Services offers incentives to existing employees, as well as to students in health-care disciplines across Canada, who commit to employment with NL Health Services. The organization also offers incentives to health-care professionals looking to return home and those who are new to the province.

NL Health Services is undertaking a variety of recruitment initiatives to increase the number of nurses, physicians and other health-care workers. These efforts include: