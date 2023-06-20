Recreational groundfish fishery to open again this season

Fisheries and Oceans Canada have released management measures for Newfoundland and Labrador’s recreational groundfish fishery. Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray announced that the Newfoundland and Labrador recreational groundfish fishery will open again this season for 39 days. The recreational fishery will take place every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from July 1 up to and including September 4 and again from September 23 to October 1. As in previous years, individuals are allowed a daily bag limit of five groundfish per day. A maximum boat limit of 15 fish applies when three or more people are fishing.