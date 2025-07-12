Record-breaking team highlights Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame class for 2025

Rowing champions, one of the greatest teams to ever row Quidi Vidi Lake, and a broadcasting staple in this province were all called to the Regatta Hall of Fame Thursday.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee selected five new inductees in its class of 2025. Rowing legends Jimmy Carroll and Craig Whittle have been inducted, as have Crosbie Industrial Services Men’s crew, the current record holders. Also inducted is Dr. Peter Hollett in the builder category, along with our very own The Newfoundland Broadcasting Company.

Crosbie Industrial put together perhaps the greatest day in Regatta History in 2006. The crew broke two records that day with an incredible time of 8:51. That record still stands today.

Jimmy Carroll is one of the sport’s greatest . He rowed in 30 Regattas, won four championships, and was part of multiple course records. He was also Oarsman of the Year in 1989 and Coxswain of the Year in 2002.

Craig Whittle raced in countless championship races and won an incredible five triple crowns. He then became one of the sport’s best coaches, helping Hyflodraulic and Fine Strokes to multiple titles.

The late Dr. Peter Hollett spent decades at Quidi Vidi, first as a rower at the 1977 Regatta and then over 30 years with the Regatta Committee, serving until his passing last year.

Newfoundland Broadcasting, led by president Scott Stirling, has been a pondside staple for almost 70 years. From annual lakeside coverage to the countless teams sponsored by Scott Stirling and his company, few have given as much to the sport. From racing shells to championship teams, NTV continues to be one of rowing’s greatest supporters.