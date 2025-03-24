Recipients of French services grants announced

Through the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Agreement on French-Language Services, funding of $667,000 has been provided for projects to advance the planning and delivery of services in French across the province.

In total 13 projects will be funded.

The recipients are the 2025 Jeux du Canada Games Host Society, ArtsNL, City of St. John’s, Eating Disorder Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador, Memorial University of Newfoundland, School of Pharmacy, MusicNL, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, Royal Newfoundland Regiment Advisory Council, Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Town of Cape St. George, Town of Fortune, and the Town of Stephenville.

Additional funding is expected to be made available in the coming months.

Nearly 26,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians speak both English and French, and more than 5,500 identify French as their first language.