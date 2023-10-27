News

Recipients of 2023-24 Inclusion and Capacity Grant Programs Announced

Posted: October 27, 2023 10:21 am
By Web Team


Fifteen projects that will receive funding support of up to $50,000 under the 2023-24 Inclusion and Capacity Grant Programs, to help advance accessibility, inclusion and well-being of persons with disabilities across the province, were announced today.

In 2023-24, the following 15 recipients were awarded funding through the Inclusion and Capacity Grant Programs:

  • Association for New Canadians;
  • CNIB Newfoundland and Labrador;
  • Corner Brook Curling Lions Club;
  • Easter Seals NL;
  • Goodwill Lodge #84, Society of United Fishermen;
  • Grand Bank Lions Club;
  • History of Disability Rights NL;
  • Lawnya Vawnya;
  • NL Association of the Deaf;
  • Planned Parenthood NL;
  • St. John’s Sports and Entertainment;
  • The Hub;
  • Town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity;
  • Town of Pasadena; and
  • YMCA of Northeast Avalon.
Post Views: 70

Scroll to top