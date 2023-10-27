Recipients of 2023-24 Inclusion and Capacity Grant Programs Announced

Fifteen projects that will receive funding support of up to $50,000 under the 2023-24 Inclusion and Capacity Grant Programs, to help advance accessibility, inclusion and well-being of persons with disabilities across the province, were announced today.
In 2023-24, the following 15 recipients were awarded funding through the Inclusion and Capacity Grant Programs:
- Association for New Canadians;
- CNIB Newfoundland and Labrador;
- Corner Brook Curling Lions Club;
- Easter Seals NL;
- Goodwill Lodge #84, Society of United Fishermen;
- Grand Bank Lions Club;
- History of Disability Rights NL;
- Lawnya Vawnya;
- NL Association of the Deaf;
- Planned Parenthood NL;
- St. John’s Sports and Entertainment;
- The Hub;
- Town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity;
- Town of Pasadena; and
- YMCA of Northeast Avalon.