Recall issued on various types of blinds

A recall has been issued on a number of blinds from SBM Canada and True Blinds due to strangulation and choking hazards.

All canvas blinds and Zebra blinds with chains produced for residential use between May 2021 and December 2023 are impacted by this recall.

There is a label on the medal bar that indicates the date of production in the upper left corner as well as the letters ‘SBM’ followed by a series of numbers. All blinds with an oval base identified on the label as ‘Oval Base’ are also affected by this recall.

This recall also involves alternating blinds and roller shades equipped with a chain, chain guard and a transparent coloured wall clip.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to the point of purchase for repairs.