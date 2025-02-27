Recall issued on Thermo Fisher Scientific CryoMed Controlled Rate Freezer

A recall has been issued on a product from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Between January 4, 2021, and June 25, 2024, a defective heater was installed on CryoMedTM, Controlled-Rate Freezer and CryoMedTM, Controlled-Rate Freezer with OPC UA.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is deploying a corrective field action to replace the defective heater. The heater in the unit may not meet factory specifications and could cause a circuit breaker to trip or deliver an electrical shock to the user. There are no documented specific instances of injury from this equipment.

Customers are asked to verify the Product Model, Serial Number and Manufactured date to confirm the unit is impacted by the potential issue with the heater. The company will send a qualified Field Service Representative or Authorized Service Provider to your facility to install a new heater in your unit.

There will be no charge for this service visit or replacement heater.

Those who have shipped this unit outside of your facility must notify those customers or facilities of this corrective field action.