A recall has been issued for Western Newfoundland Brewing Companyā€™s Killdevil Pale Ale, due to a safety concern.

The can lids may pop off due to being under high pressure in the 355 ml can.

The product is sold at Liquor Stores and Liquor Express locations.

Anyone in possession of the recalled product, and those with questions or concerns should contact Western Newfoundland Brewing Company.