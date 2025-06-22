Rear-end collision sends one person to hospital

A rear-end collision on Sunday morning caused significant damage to both vehicles and sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the collision, on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive near Ruby Line, at about 10:15 a.m.. The driver of a sedan lost control of the car, crashing into the back of a pickup truck. The force of the impact drove both vehicles forward several metres.

While the driver of the pickup truck was unharmed, and able to drive the vehicle from the scene, the driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Traffic in the area was slowed until the scene could be cleared.

