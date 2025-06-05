RCMP warns of ‘Grandparent Scam’, elderly individuals targeted

Following a report of a $20,000 fraud that occurred in the Whitbourne area last month, RCMP NL is advising residents to speak with elderly friends and family about scams.

On June 2, police received a report of a suspected grandparent scam — where the criminal scammers call and impersonate a grandchild or close relative asking for immediate financial assistance in a crisis — after the victim sent $20,000 in the mail to addresses in Quebec. The scammers contacted the victim on May 14, falsely identifying themselves as the police in Laval, Quebec, and requested $10,000 for her grandson to be released from jail. The victim was instructed to withdraw the money, mail it via FedEx, and not tell anyone about it.

On May 16, the victim was contacted again by the scammers asking for another $10,000, and that it would be returned once their grandson was released from jail. The scammers also coached the victim on how to withdraw the money from the bank in the event that bank employees, experienced with scam operations, would challenge the withdrawal. The victim mailed the money through Purolator. After not receiving the money back, the victim told family members what happened and was advised that she had been the victim of a crime.

A second report was received by Whitbourne RCMP on the same day. In this case, a caller claiming to be with the RCMP in Alberta requested gift cards to secure the release of an incarcerated child. Despite continued phone calls attempting to pressure the potential victim, this crime was averted when a family member intervened. Gift cards are never requested as a legitimate form of payment by any organization.

The investigation is continuing.