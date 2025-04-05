RCMP warns of fraud and scams; what to watch out for

RCMP NL says a number of various online and telephone scams remain in circulation, as well as local scams on buy and sell sites and reports of fraudulent credit card use.
What to watch out for:
- Police will never ask for money
- Courts may ask for money, but you need to pay in person
- You never have to pay to claim a prize
- Be suspicious of “winning” a prize in a contest you never entered
- Use reputable or first party websites when booking hotels or call the company directly
- Never send cash in the mail to people you don’t know