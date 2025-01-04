RCMP warn of scammers selling items on Facebook

RCMP NL is warning residents of a type of scam currently in circulation where scammers are using Facebook to sell items for cheap and steal victim’s money.

Recently, reports have been made about a scam where Facebook profiles are selling items for cheap, giving out an address that is not theirs, requesting and receiving the money via email money transfer (EMT), then blocking the people scammed. They can appear in community buy and sell Facebook Groups, your Facebook Feed, or on Facebook Marketplace. They may come from different Facebook profiles and the listings may vary.

The RCMP is advising residents to never pay for merchandise before receiving it.