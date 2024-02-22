RCMP warn of email scam involving individuals posing as officers

The RCMP is warning residents in this province of a scam in which individuals are posing as officers.

Using email, the individuals claim to have a subpoena for the person they’re contacting.

A victim recently reported receiving an email with an address ending in rcmp-grc.gc.outlook.com. The RCMP does not issue subpoenas via email and does not have an outlook.com email address.

Scam emails may contain links that are troublesome to the user if activated and the RCMP is advising users not to click in the links in these types of emails.

If anyone receives an email they believe is a scam, contact https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

The RCMP are also ask the public to discuss this type of scam with elders in their family and in the community.