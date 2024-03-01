RCMP Traffic Services Central seizes two vehicles having no insurance

Police seized two vehicles this week. Yesterday, in Gander, RCMP Traffic Services Central stopped a vehicle on Morgan Drive in Gander. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was operating a vehicle without insurance.

On Feb. 28, in Grand Falls-Windsor, RCMP Traffic Services Central stopped a vehicle on Hardy Avenue. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was operating a vehicle without insurance.

Both drivers were ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without insurance and the two vehicles were seized and impounded.