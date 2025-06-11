RCMP tickets driver, seizes vehicle after single-vehicle crash in Point Leamington

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 350 in Point Leamington on June 9. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived. He was located a short time later and provided a roadside breath test.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a rollover crash in Point Leamington. The four vehicle occupants fled the scene of the crash prior to police arrival and were picked up by another motorist. A short time later, they were located at a traffic stop and were assessed by paramedics.

The driver of the crash, an 18-year-old man who was unlicensed, showed signs of alcohol impairment. He provided a roadside breath test, the results of which were above the provincial limit but below the criminal threshold. The driver was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence and failing to remain at the scene of a crash. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Drivers are reminded of their obligation under the Highway Traffic Act to remain at the scene of a crash or collision.