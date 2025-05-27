RCMP stops four drivers for various traffic offences

Last week, RCMP stopped four motorists in Tilton, Harbour Grace and Holyrood for various traffic offences.

Shortly after 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, police observed a vehicle on Route 70 in Tilton, travelling at 115 km/h in a 60km/h zone, entering a residential area. The 22-year-old driver from Victoria was ticketed for excessive speeding. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the driver was issued a seven-day licence suspension.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in a residential area on Harvey Street in Harbour Grace. The vehicle was confirmed to be travelling at 108 km/h in a 50km/h zone. The driver, a 71-year-old from Spaniards Bay, was ticketed for excessive speeding, operating a vehicle without an insurance policy, and operating a vehicle without valid registration. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the driver was issued a seven-day licence suspension.

On Sunday, around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver. The vehicle was located on Harvey Street in Harbour Grace. The driver, a 49-year-old man, failed the roadside breath test and was arrested. He was transported to Harbour Grace Detachment where he provided further breath samples over the legal limit. He now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His vehicle was seized and impounded and his licence was suspended.

Later that day, shortly after 8:35 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located on the Trans-Canada Highway near Holyrood. The driver, a 30-year-old from Harbour Grace, provided a roadside breath sample that was above the provincial limit but below the criminal threshold. The vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.