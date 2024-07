On July 27, police stopped two motorists traveling at excessive speed. Both drivers were issued speeding tickets and licence suspensions and the vehicles were seized and impounded.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 17-year-old driver was stopped for traveling 161 km/hr on the Trans-Canada Highway near Little Harbour. Later that evening, shortly before 8:00 p.m., police stopped a 61-year-old man, who was traveling 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Route 410 (Baie Verte Highway).