A 23-year-old man was stopped for excessive speeding by Bay D’Espoir RCMP on Monday.

On July 7, police observed a vehicle travelling at 134km/hr in an 80 km/h zone on the Bay D’Espoir Highway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was ticketed for excessive speeding. The vehicle was not registered or insured.

The driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.