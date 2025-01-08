RCMP shares results of holiday season impaired driving enforcement

Police conducted targeted impaired driving enforcement this holiday season with a number of check points, traffic stops and arrests for impaired driving violations. Between Dec. 15 and January 6, 15 individuals were arrested by RCMP NL and now face criminal charges relating to impaired driving offences. In addition, two motorists remain under investigation for drug impaired driving with charges pending, as officers await toxicology reports. An additional seven drivers received licence suspensions for having a blood alcohol concentration that was above the provincial limit but below the criminal threshold. A total of 22 vehicles were seized and impounded by RCMP NL for impaired driving violations.

RCMP NL completed 43 checkpoints throughout the province, with approximately 3,345 vehicles checked. Some of these checkpoints were done in partnership with other enforcement agencies, such as the RNC, Military Police, Municipal Enforcement Officers and community partners such as MADD NL and firefighters.

On Dec. 23, RCMP Traffic Services East partnered with the RNC and MADD NL along Route 10 near Bay Bulls. Nearly 450 vehicles were checked with no impaired drivers detected. RCMP Traffic Services East completed an additional six checkpoints at various locations with more than 1,000 other vehicles stopped.

On Dec. 30, RCMP Traffic Services West partnered with the RNC in Pasadena. Approximately 100 vehicles were checked with no impaired drivers detected. RCMP Traffic Services West completed an additional 11 checkpoints at various locations with more than 500 other vehicles stopped.

On Dec. 31, RCMP Traffic Services Central, along with the Military Police of Canadian Forces Base 9-Wing Gander, Gander Fire Rescue, Municipal Enforcement Officers with the Town of Gander and MADD NL – Gander Chapter, conducted a checkpoint on Elizabeth Drive in Gander. Approximately 150 vehicles were checked with no impaired drivers detected. RCMP Traffic Services Central completed an additional two checkpoints with approximately 150 vehicles stopped.

If you suspect a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, drug or a combination of the two, please immediately contact your local police or dial 911.