RCMP seizes two vehicles as part of impaired driving investigations

Police seized two vehicles recently as part of impaired driving investigations. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on January 26, police stopped a vehicle on Hardy Avenue in Grand Falls-Windsor. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was operating the vehicle without insurance. Officers suspected the man was under the influence of cannabis and administered a roadside screening test using roadside drug screening equipment. The man tested positive for cannabis and was arrested for impaired driving. He was transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre where samples of his blood were obtained. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. The driver was ticketed for having no insurance.

On Jan. 31, while on patrol in Lewisporte, police stopped a vehicle and suspected that the 67-year-old driver may be under the influence of alcohol. A roadside breath test showed that the man was above the provincial limit for alcohol but was below the criminal limit. The man received a seven-day licence suspension.