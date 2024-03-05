RCMP seizes four vehicles in less than 24 hours, two drivers facing impaired operation charges

Four drivers are without their vehicles after being stopped by RCMP Traffic Services West this past weekend, two of whom now face charges of impaired driving.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, police stopped an unregistered vehicle on High Street in Deer Lake. The driver, a 41-year-old Reidville man, was also operating his vehicle without insurance. He was issued summary offence tickets and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., on March 3, police stopped a speeding vehicle on Nicholsville Road in Deer Lake and determined that the vehicle was uninsured. The driver, a 20-year-old Deer Lake man, was ticketed and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

About an hour later, police stopped an unregistered vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Deer Lake. The driver, a 38-year-old Cormack man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired driving and provided further breath samples back at the detachment that were one and a half times the legal limit. The man was released from custody, was ticketed for operating a vehicle without registration or insurance and will appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

Later that same afternoon, shortly after 2:00 p.m., police stopped a known suspended driver on Upper Nicholsville Road in Deer Lake. The 56-year-old Deer Lake man showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired driving and provided further breath samples back at the detachment that were one and a half times the legal limit. He was released from custody, was ticketed for driving while suspended and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving. His vehicle was seized and impounded.